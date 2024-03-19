Sadot Group (SDOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Sadot Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Sadot Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDOT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,021. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Sadot Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sadot Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sadot Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Sadot Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

