San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

See Also

