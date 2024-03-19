Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $213,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $36,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,378 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

