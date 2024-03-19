Sanders Morris Harris LLC Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

