Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

