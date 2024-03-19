Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 487.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGMO. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $80,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sangamo Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.