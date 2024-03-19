Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 487.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGMO. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $80,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

