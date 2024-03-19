Sapphire Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,806.37 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $1,806.37 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.40 or 0.05110823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00092253 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,685,707,605 coins and its circulating supply is 1,665,034,182 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.