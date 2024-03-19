Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $54.18. 1,596,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,930,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,883,928,000 after buying an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

