Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 459,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 314,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

