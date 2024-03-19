Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 459,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 314,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.