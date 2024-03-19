Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Decreased by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 272,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 31,712 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.08. 276,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

