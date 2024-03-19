Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. 1,505,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,911. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

