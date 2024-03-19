Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 511.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

