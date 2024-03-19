Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.44. 28,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,376. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

