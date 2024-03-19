Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Down 10.0 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.02.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

