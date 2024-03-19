SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 5.1%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $54.92. 1,544,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,990,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.