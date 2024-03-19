Seagate Technology Holdings plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

