Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$12.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

SES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SES

Insider Buying and Selling

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$11.62 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. Analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7093168 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.