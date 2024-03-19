Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.64

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.64 and last traded at C$11.55, with a volume of 26439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.96.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7098351 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

