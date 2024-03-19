Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sego Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Sego Resources
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
