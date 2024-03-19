Shift4 Payments’ (FOUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $99.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE FOUR opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

