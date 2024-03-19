Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

AVGO traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,234.54. 1,024,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,241.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,042.49. The firm has a market cap of $572.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

