Shira Ridge Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

MRVL stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,853,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,534,754. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of -59.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,223,330 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

