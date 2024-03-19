Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $2.89 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.14. 75,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average of $208.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $234.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

