Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $3.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.0% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,027. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
