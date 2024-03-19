Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $333,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
NYSE DECK traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $906.39. 135,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $829.75 and a 200-day moving average of $677.73. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $412.60 and a 12-month high of $951.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.36.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
Read More
