Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $333,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $906.39. 135,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $829.75 and a 200-day moving average of $677.73. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $412.60 and a 12-month high of $951.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

