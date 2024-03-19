Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $446,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,094. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.64 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,395,437 shares of company stock valued at $627,984,038 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

