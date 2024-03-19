Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 763 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.38. 1,815,984 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

