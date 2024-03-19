Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 7,913 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 0.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 215,281 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

