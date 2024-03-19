Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 1.4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.30 and last traded at $76.42. 1,729,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,251,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $15,170,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Shopify by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

