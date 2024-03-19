Short Interest in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Increases By 7.3%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPS. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,673 shares of company stock valued at $950,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,040. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $760 million, a PE ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

