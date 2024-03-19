Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Drops By 10.0%

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ COWS opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.86.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
