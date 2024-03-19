Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Increases By 7.1%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,252 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,204,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

