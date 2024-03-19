Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Drops By 7.3%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
BETRW stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,134. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13. Better Home & Finance has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.