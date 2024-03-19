Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Drops By 7.3%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

BETRW stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,134. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13. Better Home & Finance has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

