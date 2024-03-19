Short Interest in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Increases By 7.0%

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 346,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,119. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

