Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Expands By 7.3%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,075,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,133,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,075,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of BWMN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,234. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $572.15 million, a PE ratio of -75.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

