Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Grows By 10.2%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 985,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 894,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Down 1.1 %

BRC traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. 104,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. Brady has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brady

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.