Short Interest in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Grows By 10.3%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

