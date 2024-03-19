Short Interest in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Drops By 5.7%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:CPE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 360,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,284. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

