Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Grows By 6.1%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 1,775,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.2 days.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,084. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

