Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Grows By 6.1%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 1,775,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.2 days.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,084. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
