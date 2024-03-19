Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Expands By 6.8%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:IGR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,642. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,404,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,818,000 after acquiring an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,425,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 112,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 59,780 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

