Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Expands By 6.8%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:IGR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,642. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
