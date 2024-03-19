Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Grows By 8.5%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,983,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 13,812,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 513.1 days.
Champion Iron Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Champion Iron stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,133. Champion Iron has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.
About Champion Iron
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.