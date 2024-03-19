Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Grows By 8.5%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,983,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 13,812,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 513.1 days.

Champion Iron Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,133. Champion Iron has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

