Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Rises By 10.5%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
CSSEP opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
