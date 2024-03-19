Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Drops By 5.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHSCP stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. CHS has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.