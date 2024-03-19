Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Rises By 10.2%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

CWEN opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 236.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,485,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 767,961 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,807,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $8,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.