Short Interest in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Rises By 5.9%

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,159.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 6,229.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

CLMB stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.80. 6,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $305.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Further Reading

