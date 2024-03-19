Short Interest in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Rises By 10.1%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.8 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

CLBK traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,759. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

