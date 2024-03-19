Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Declines By 6.9%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 7,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Corteva Stock Down 0.1 %

CTVA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 996,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,850. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

