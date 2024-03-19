Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Drops By 6.3%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COYA. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 805,959 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 584.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 82,948 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COYA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 21,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

