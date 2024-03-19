Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expands By 6.3%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at $906,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,144,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 503,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 359,401 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 75.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Cutera Trading Up 5.5 %

CUTR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 441,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.70. Cutera has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Further Reading

