Short Interest in Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rises By 6.1%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Derwent London Stock Performance

DWVYF stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

