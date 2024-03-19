Short Interest in Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rises By 6.1%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Derwent London Stock Performance
DWVYF stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.
Derwent London Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.